Terrorist Shot Dead In Manipur, Police Suspect Rival Outfit Responsible

A terrorist was shot dead in the interior hill district of Tamenglong in Manipur. (Representational)

A terrorist was shot dead today by armed assailants in the interior hill district of Tamenglong in Manipur, a senior police officer said.

It is suspected that the incident was a fallout of rivalry between two hill-based terrorist outfits, he said.

The incident occurred at Khoupam area, about 90 km from the capital Imphal town.

Of lately, Tamenglong and its adjacent district of Noney has witnessed a surge of violence between Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and NSCN (IM).

On August 7 last, one NSCN (IM) cadre was shot dead at Khumji area in Noney district. The ZUF had later claimed responsibility for gunning down the member of its rival outfit.