Teen, On Her Way To School, Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped By 2 Men In UP

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped several times by two men in Makrandpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Khudaganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The Class 8 student was on her way to school on August 14 when Ajay and Kamlesh kidnapped her and later raped her multiple times, SP Rural Subhash Chandra Shakya said on Thursday.

The girl somehow managed to escape on the night of August 21 and reached home, the SP said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a First Information Report or FIR was registered against the accused, Mr Shakya said, adding that the girl was also sent for medical examination.