Teen In Kolkata Jumps Off Building Where She Went For Tuition: Police

The girl used to regularly visit the building for private tuition. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of a five-storey building in Kolkata's Burtala area, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The incident happened at around 6 pm. We have found a suicide note which she was holding on to. It seems she was going through mental stress due to academic pressure," the officer said.

The girl, a student of Class 10, used to regularly visit the building for private tuitions, he said.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, police said.