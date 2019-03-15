Teen Found Beheaded In Madhya Pradesh, Family Alleges Neighbour Did It

The child was kidnapped two days ago, while she was returning home from school. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and beheaded in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, allegedly by a man who had a land dispute with her family, police said.

The girl's body and her head were found at different places in a field today, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said.

During investigation, the girl's uncle told police that they had a dispute with their neighbor and that could have given him motive

"This is a cruel case of kidnapping and murder and we are probing it from all angles," police said.

