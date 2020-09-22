Teen Burnt Alive By Three In UP's Sultanpur Over Family Dispute: Cops

The girl died while undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, police said (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl was burnt alive at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district following a dispute between two families, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday, when three men, out of old enmity, overpowered the victim and tied her hands and legs before pouring kerosene over her, said Baldirai Circle Officer Vijay Mall Yadav.

The three then set the girl ablaze in which she suffered critical injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital late Monday night, said the circle officer.

In her dying declaration, the girl named the three alleged assailants, said Mr Yadav, adding that the police has launched a probe into the case and will soon arrest the culprits.

He said the girl's family had a fight with another family of the village in June this year following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered by the police, he said, adding the girl's father, Pradeep Singh, was also arrested then.

