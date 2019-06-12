Teen Allegedly Assaults Doctor After Father Dies At Maharashtra Hospital

The doctor was punched several times by the teen and his friend. (Representational)

A case has been registered against a 17-year-old and his friend for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar, where his father died, the police said. .

An official said the 17-year-old son of a patient who died at the hospital Monday and his friend punched the medical officer on duty at the facility several times, leaving him with a nose injury.

Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said a case has been registered against the two but no arrests had been made as yet.