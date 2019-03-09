Teacher Suspended For Hitting 5-Year-Old In Nashik Playschool

CCTV footage showed the teacher had hit the boy on the cheek. (Representational)

A teacher at a playschool in Maharashtra's Nashik was suspended after CCTV cameras installed there captured her hitting a five-year-old student, the police said.

The incident came to light when the boy's mother went to pick him up from school on Friday afternoon, a Gangapur police station official said.

"She saw an injury mark on the child's cheek and confronted playschool authorities. They then checked the CCTV footage and found the teacher had hit him on the cheek," he said.

The parents approached the police today but did not file a complaint after the school suspended the teacher, Inspector Kishore More of Gangapur police station said.