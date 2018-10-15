Teacher Arrested For Forwarding 'Religiously Sensitive' Post On WhatsApp

Teacher was arrested following a complaint lodged by tehsildar, said police official. (Representational)

A government school teacher was arrested in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly forwarding a "religiously sensitive" post on a WhatsApp group, the police said today.

Tilak Raj Singh as arrested on Saturday following a complaint lodged by a district official, who was part of the WhatsApp group, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) R D Prajapati said Singh was arrested following a complaint lodged by the tehsildar.

"The complaint said that the teacher forwarded an outrageous message in their WhatsApp group. After a probe, Singh was arrested under relevant IPC sections," he said.

Assistant returning officer and tehsildar Ramesh Parmar said, "Singh, who also worked as a block level officer (BLO) for election duty, forwarded a religiously sensitive post to our WhatsApp group. We immediately lodged a complaint against him on Saturday."

The teacher was posted at Bansa village under Manpur police station, he said.