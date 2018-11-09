Tata Steel Manager Shot Dead In Faridabad, Allegedly By Former Employee

Arindam Pal, the victim, was shot five times from close range.

A senior executive of Tata Steel was shot dead at the company's warehouse in Faridabad this afternoon, allegedly by a former employee. Arindam Pal, senior manager (supplies) at the Tata Steel warehouse, was shot five times from close range.

The accused, a former employee who was laid off about five months ago, entered the company warehouse, located at Bata Chowk, about 10 kilometres from the city's border with New Delhi, claiming he wanted to settle his final dues, police said.

"Accused Vishwas Pandey directly entered the cabin of Arindam Pal and shot him five times," police said.

Vishwas Pandey then escaped from the rear gate of the warehouse.

Arindam Pal was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

"After he was shot, he was taken to the hospital by his colleagues. He died while he was being taken to the hospital," a police official said.

"After initial checkup the doctor said that he was shot five times, however, the details will be clear after the post-mortem," he added.