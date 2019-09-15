Married Couple Shot Dead In Punjab, Police Suspect Dishonour Killing

Five members of the woman's family have been charged for murder (Representational)

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a young married couple were shot dead on Sunday allegedly by the woman's relatives at Naushera Dhalla village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police said.

The relatives of the woman intercepted the couple in the middle of the road when they were on a motorcycle, a police official said.

The woman's relatives then allegedly shot them dead and thereafter escaped, he said.

Police said Amanpreet Kaur, 23, married Amandeep Singh, 24, of the same village four months ago against the wishes of the woman's family.

Five members of the woman's family have been charged for murder along with other charges, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

