Tamil Nadu Woman Attempts Suicide After Killing Husband: Police

The couple had separated a few months ago. (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman fatally attacked her husband, who was allegedly drunk, when he attempted to hit her with a liquor bottle. She then tried to kill herself by consuming poison, police said.

The couple separated a few months ago as Baburaj (37) deserted his wife and three children, and began living with another woman, the police said.

Baburaj, working in a printing press, went to Bhagyam's house at 2 am on Sunday and picked up a quarrel with her, they said. He was allegedly drunk.

The woman asked him to get out of the house, and he, in a fit of rage, tried to hit her with the bottle he was carrying, the police said.

The woman immediately took a log and hit him on the head and he collapsed, they said.

Fearing the consequences, Bhagyam consumed a cleaning agent and mosquito repellent.

The couple's elder daughter, who got up, noticed her parents lying unconscious and informed the neighbours, who took the couple to a hospital, the police said.

Baburaj was declared brought dead, the condition of Bhagyam is critical, police said.



