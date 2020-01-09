Coimbatore Railway Station Gets A Colourful Makeover With Strong Messages

The colourful artwork was today shared by the Ministry of Railways.

A colourful artwork now adorns the Coimbatore Railway station in Tamil Nadu. The escalator wall of the station, near the entrance to the southern railway station, has a huge thematic painting with multiple messages like "education for all", "women empowerment", "save water", among others.

The inspiring painting is the work of Round Table India, a non-profit organisation that works on community building and service.

Earlier Rajasthan railway station turned into art galleries and Delhi station got a facelift by an Italian artist.