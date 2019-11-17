3 Arrested Over Alleged Gang-Rape Of Tribal Girl In Odisha: Police

Sundargarh, Odisha: The accused, on Friday evening, forcibly took the minor girl to a forest and allegedly raped her, police said.

Cities | | Updated: November 17, 2019 22:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Arrested Over Alleged Gang-Rape Of Tribal Girl In Odisha: Police

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the girl, police said (Representational)


Rourkela, Odisha: 

Three, including two minors, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a tribal girl in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said.

The accused, on Friday evening, forcibly took the minor girl to a forest and allegedly raped her, police said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the girl, police said.

The girl in her complaint alleged that one of the accused offered her a lift in a two-wheeler and headed to the forest where the other two joined him and committed the crime, a police official said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sundargarh OdishaSundargarhOdisha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs BanAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................