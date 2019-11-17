3 Arrested Over Alleged Gang-Rape Of Tribal Girl In Odisha: Police

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the girl, police said (Representational)

Three, including two minors, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a tribal girl in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said.

The accused, on Friday evening, forcibly took the minor girl to a forest and allegedly raped her, police said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the girl, police said.

The girl in her complaint alleged that one of the accused offered her a lift in a two-wheeler and headed to the forest where the other two joined him and committed the crime, a police official said.

