Strayed From Herd, Baby Elephant Falls Into Well, Rescued After 5 Hours

Forest officials deployed a JCB machine to dig out the well and create a pathway for the baby elephant to make its escape.

Cities | | Updated: December 10, 2018 14:12 IST
Ramgarh: 

A baby elephant that strayed from its herd and fell into a 30 feet deep well in Gosi village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district was rescued after a five-hour long operation today.

According to Forest Department officials, the elephant calf was part of a 13-member herd of elephants. It tumbled into the well yesterday night when villagers were chasing the herd away with fire torches.

Officials deployed a JCB machine to dig out the well and create a pathway for the baby elephant to make its escape.

After being rescued, the baby elephant quickly ran in the direction of the herd inside a nearby forest.



