Stations On Shimla-Kalka Heritage Rail Line To Soon Get Free Wi-Fi

The Shimla-Kalka heritage train route, which is popular with tourists, will soon get free Wi-Fi

All major railways station on the Shimla-Kalka heritage train route will get free Wi-Fi, officials said on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the free Wi-Fi facility along with the "hop-on hop-off" train service which will let passengers get down at any station and board another incoming train without purchasing new tickets.

"This would help in boosting tourism on wayside stations like Barog, Solan, Shogi and so on," Mr Thakur said.

The chief minister also inaugurated various other modern facilities for the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line including a modern toilet complex.

Mr Thakur also laid the foundation stones of two lifts at the Shimla railway station and the project for renovation of Shimla extension station.

On the occasion, Mr Thakur thanked Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for taking interest in modernising Shimla railway station besides upgrading the Kalka-Shimla railway line.

