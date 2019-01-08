Fire On Himalayan Queen Train In Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Fire on Himalayan Queen train on Kalka-Shimla line: Images showed smoke billowing from the engine.

A fire broke out in the engine of the popular Himalayan Queen tourist train in Himachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

There were around 200 passengers on the train in seven coaches and all are safe.

The incident took place between Kumarhati and Dharampur in the Solan district.

The train involved was numbered 52455, which travels on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line.

The fire was doused by the driver and the train managed to continue to Shimla after the engine was changed.

Dubbed the "toy train" and dotted with tiny wooden stations, the narrow-gauge Kalka-Shimla railway in Himachal Pradesh is a UNESCO world heritage site attracting thousands of tourists each year.

The Kalka-Shimla railway, which opened in 1903, follows a scenic 96-kilometre route that includes 103 tunnels, travelling on a winding track from the town of Kalka up to Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies)