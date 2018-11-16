No Ambulance, UP Constable Carries Bleeding Man in Arms, Gets Him Treated

Constable Kapil Kumar from Sitapur Police station is winning high praise for his act.

An elderly man was bleeding heavily after he met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur area on Thursday. The ambulance which was called in was taking time to reach the spot.

Without causing any further delay, a constable carried him in his arms and took him to the district hospital in his car. The man was provided medical treatment and is stable.

Constable Kapil Kumar from Sitapur Police station is winning high praise for his act on social media. "We are proud of you", "Jai Hind", "Good Job", "Salute police" are some of the comments shared on an appreciation post put up by Sitapur Police's official account.

Earlier a constable from Hyderabad K Dhanraj won appreciation on internet for repairing the wheelchair of a poor old man who was hit by a vehicle. He was duly rewarded to motivate other policemen.