No Ambulance, UP Constable Carries Bleeding Man in Arms, Gets Him Treated

A Uttar Pradesh constable carried an old man in his arms and took him to the district hospital in his car to get him treated, wins internet.

Cities | Edited by | Updated: November 16, 2018 13:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Ambulance, UP Constable Carries Bleeding Man in Arms, Gets Him Treated

Constable Kapil Kumar from Sitapur Police station is winning high praise for his act.

Sitapur: 

An elderly man was bleeding heavily after he met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur area on Thursday. The ambulance which was called in was taking time to reach the spot.

Without causing any further delay, a constable carried him in his arms and took him to the district hospital in his car. The man was provided medical treatment and is stable.

Constable Kapil Kumar from Sitapur Police station is winning high praise for his act on social media. "We are proud of you", "Jai Hind", "Good Job", "Salute police" are some of the comments shared on an appreciation post put up by Sitapur Police's official account.

Earlier a constable from Hyderabad K Dhanraj won appreciation on internet for repairing the wheelchair of a poor old man who was hit by a vehicle. He was duly rewarded to motivate other policemen.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

police carries old mansitapur policeUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaTrupti DesaiMercedes BenzMIUI 10Alok VermaLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa MotorcycleDeepika PadukoneIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProSara Ali KhanKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................