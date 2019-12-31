Sikar Coldest Place In Rajasthan At 1 Degrees Celsius

Sikar remained the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave conditions on Tuesday even as there was a marginal increase in night temperature in the state.

Ganganagar recorded 2.1 degrees while Jaipur and Bikaner shivered at 2.7 degrees.

Pilani, Ajmer, Churu, Dabok, Kota, Barmer and Jodhpur also recorded minimum of 2.8, 3.1, 3.6, 5, 5.7, 6.2 and 7.7 degrees respectively, according to the Met department.