Couple, 2 Minor Sons Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

A couple and their two minor sons were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said.

While the bodies of Vrindavan Pal (38) and his son Yashpal (8) were found in a well, wife Krishna (35) and another son Rohit (2) were found dead on a cot inside their home in Pratappura with frothing at the mouth, a police official said.

"The bodies were found by Vrindavan's father Bhaironlal. It appears after initial probe that the deaths have occurred due to some family discord," he added.