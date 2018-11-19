Officials Seize 350 Kg Cannabis In Meghalaya, One Arrested

The 24 packets containing cannabis were found concealed under empty plastic crates. The contraband was being transported to Guwahati in Assam from Agartala in Tripura, according to officials.

Cities | | Updated: November 19, 2018 06:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Officials Seize 350 Kg Cannabis In Meghalaya, One Arrested

The 24 packets containing cannabis were found concealed under empty plastic crates (Representational)

Shillong: 

Customs officers seized more than 350 kg cannabis and arrested one person for smuggling the contraband near Meghalaya capital Shillong on Sunday, a customs department officer said.

The value of the seized contraband is more than Rs 50 lakh in the international market, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the customs department intercepted a Guwahati-bound truck at Diengpasoh area, on the outskirts of the city, and on searching the vehicle, 24 packets containing cannabis were recovered and seized, Customs Deputy Commissioner IR Kharkongor told PTI.

The driver was arrested and charged with relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Mr Kharkongor said.

The 24 packets containing cannabis were found concealed under empty plastic crates, he said.

The contraband was being transported to Guwahati in Assam from Agartala in Tripura, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MeghalayaShillongDiengpasoh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amritsar BlastWWE Survivor SeriesElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProMirzapur Web SeriesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................