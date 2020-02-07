UP Baby Accidentally Hangs From Thread Tied Around Neck For Good Luck

The thread got entangled in his pram when he fell down. (Representational image)

In a shocking accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, a one-year-old baby died after hanging from the thread tied around his neck for good luck.

The thread got entangled in his pram when he fell down. The parents were not present when the accident happened on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Garhi Daulat village in Shamli when parents left their one-year-old son unattended for a while and went to the terrace.

When they returned, they saw the baby lying lifeless in the pram and saw the thread around his neck had tightened.

The parents immediately took the child to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

It is very common in Uttar Pradesh to tie a black thread around children's neck to ward off the evil eye.

The baby's father, who is a labourer, said: "He was sleeping in a pram. I don't know how he fell and got entangled in his pram."

Incidentally, a similar incident had taken place in Shamli last year too.