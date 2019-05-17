UP Man Rapes Woman, Throws Acid On Her For Wanting To End Affair: Police

The accused has been arrested under the rape charges on the basis of a complaint (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped and attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur by a man after she told him that she wanted to end their five-year-old affair, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the accused called the woman to an orchard, a police official said.

"The accused allegedly raped her. And after the woman protested and wanted to end the relationship, he allegedly threw acid on her," the SP added.

The accused has been arrested under the rape charges on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman, the official said.

He further added, the woman has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

