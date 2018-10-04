Elderly Man Dies After Being Tied To Two-Wheeler And Dragged; 2 Arrested

The incident took place on September 29 in Shahdol district of the state (Representational)

Days after an elderly man was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged which led to his death, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested the two men who were accused in the crime.

The body of Babulal Yadav, 60, was found in Kotma village of the district.

Inspector Subhash Dwivedi said both the accused, Keshav Yadav and Jethu Yadav, were arrested on Tuesday after a complaint from the family members of the victim.

Land dispute is said to have led to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Wednesday took note of the incident and issued notice to the police chief of the district, seeking report of the crime within three weeks.