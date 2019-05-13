Seven-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Killed In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

An investigation into the case is on. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped today in a village in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The body of the victim was recovered in the morning and a case was registered against a man, senior police official Vijay Anand told reporters.

The official said the accused was arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

He added the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation was on.

