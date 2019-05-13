Seven-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Killed In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested

The accused was arrested and confessed to committing the crime, the official said.,

Cities | | Updated: May 13, 2019 21:17 IST
An investigation into the case is on. (Representational)


Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh: 

A seven-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped today in a village in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The body of the victim was recovered in the morning and a case was registered against a man, senior police official Vijay Anand told reporters.

The official said the accused was arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

He added the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation was on.



