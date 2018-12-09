Seven Women Rescued In Raid At Thane's Illegal Orchestra Bar, 42 Arrested

The police raided an illegal orchestra bar in Thane, Maharashtra, today. (Representative)

Police raided an illegal orchestra bar in Thane, Maharashtra, today and arrested 42 people, including its owner, manager and customers, and also rescued seven women, an official said.

Assistant superintendent of police (Thane district rural police) Atul Kulkarni, who led the raid on the "Gandharva" bar and restaurant, said the outlet did not possess a valid licence to operate and employ female singers.

During the raid, the police found a cavity within the premises from where seven girls were rescued, he said, adding Rs 64,980 in cash was also seized.

Singers and dancers were found engaging in "obscene" acts inside the outlet, the police said.

A total of 42 people, including 27 members of the bar management and staff, and 11 customers were arrested, the police said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused and a probe was on, the police added.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.