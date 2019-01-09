Senior Prison Officer Injured In Accidental Firing In Madhya Pradesh

The jail department has not given any formal information in this regard. (Representational)

A senior prison officer received bullet injury on Tuesday when a pistol accidentally went off while it was being handled by another official during the annual firing exercise of the jail department, the officials said.

The incident took place at the Revti Shooting Range of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indore-Ujjain Road, said the officials from the jail department.

A prison official, while cleaning a 9 MM pistol during the exercise, accidentally pressed its trigger, leading to the discharge of a bullet that pierced through the thigh of K K Agnihotri, jailer of the Indore's Central Jail, they said.

The injured jailer was immediately taken to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, where his condition is stable, the officials said.

Banganga Police Station in-charge Indramani Patel said the matter was brought to his notice, but the jail department has not given any formal information in this regard. He said the police were collecting information about the incident on their own.