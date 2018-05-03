Senior Journalist Of Assam Daily Commits Suicide In Kokrajhar Jeowari Basumatary had returned to Kokrajhar from Guwahati with her family members after a medical checkup last night

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Her last rites were performed at Bhaolaguri Kashikotra in Chirang. (Representational) Kokrajhar: A senior journalist of a local daily allegedly committed suicide today at her office-cum residence in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said.



Jeowari Basumatary, 32, executive editor of 'Bodosa' daily, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room in Kokrajhar town, the police said.



She was also a lecturer at Fakirgram College.



Ms Basumatary had returned to Kokrajhar from Guwahati with her family members after a medical checkup last night, they said.



Her last rites were performed at Bhaolaguri Kashikotra in Chirang.



She was the daughter of Chino Basumatary, former president of the All Assam Small Newspaper Owners' Association and the chief editor of 'Bodosa'.



The Kokrajhar Press Club has expressed shock over her demise.





