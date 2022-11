Country liquor, whisky and beer in 3,146 cartons were crushed

Seized illicit liquor worth Rs 85 lakh was destroyed in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Country liquor, whisky and beer in 3,146 cartons were crushed under the wheels of a road-roller, Sub Divisional Magistrate Akshay Markam told PTI.

The liquor was seized by authorities over a period of 31 years and was destroyed as per the rules, he said.



