Security Officer In Aligarh Allegedly Poisons Wife, Attempts Suicide

The incident came to light when he did not report for work on Tuesday. (Representational)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan attempted suicide after allegedly poisoning his wife to death on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

The security officer is battling for his life at an Aligarh hospital.

The incident came to light when he did not report for work on Tuesday.

Another CISF jawan went to his house to check on him, but when he did not get any response, he alerted the police.

The jawan was found in a critical condition while his wife was found dead when the police broke the door of their house.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the security officer, who is from Patna, had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past two years. He was suspicious about his wife's relations with someone.

In his statement to police, he said that he had given sulphas tablets to his wife and consumed the tablets himself. He further admitted that he had locked the door of his house from inside and threw away the keys. The couple has a two-year-old son.

Senior police officer Anil Samaniya said that the body of the woman has been sent for the postmortem and family members of the couple have been informed.

He said no first information report has been registered so far.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.