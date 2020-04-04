School Principal Arrested For Allegedly Raping Daughters In Maharashtra

The police also arrested four others, including family members of the accused, for allegedly not reporting the matter, an official said.

The man has been allegedly raping his daughters since last eight years, police inspector said.

Aurangabad:

A middle-aged man has been arrested from Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly raping his two daughters and attempting to sexually assault another, the police said on Saturday.

The accused is working as a headmaster of a school in Kej, he said.

He has been allegedly raping his daughters since the last eight years, police inspector Pradeep Tribhuvan said.

