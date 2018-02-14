Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Police To Develop Friendly Relations With Public Police personnel must lead from the front to develop a secured environment and along with maintaining peace and harmony in the society, they also must fight against corruption and terrorism, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the state police for its performance in upholding peace and harmony. Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today urged police to develop better friendly relations with the public to win their confidence.



"Police has the duty to provide security and safety to the people so that they can live peacefully. They must perform their duty with utmost responsibility to win people's confidence", the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the new police reserve campus in Sivasagar district.



Police personnel must lead from the front to develop a secured environment and along with maintaining peace and harmony in the society, they also must fight against corruption and terrorism, Mr Sonowal said.



''The police is for the cause of the nation and for the people and they must prove it by their diligence and sincerity'', he added.



He lauded the state police for its remarkable performance in upholding peace, harmony and secure environment in the state.



''The government is striving hard to make the Assam police as one of the best and smartest police in the country and has taken up an initiative to develop 345 police stations under Maitri scheme'', he said.



Measures are also being taken to develop the police force with advanced science and technology and improving its communication network, the Chief Minister added.



