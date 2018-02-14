Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Police To Develop Friendly Relations With Public

"Police has the duty to provide security and safety to the people so that they can live peacefully. They must perform their duty with utmost responsibility to win people's confidence", the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the new police reserve campus in Sivasagar district.
Police personnel must lead from the front to develop a secured environment and along with maintaining peace and harmony in the society, they also must fight against corruption and terrorism, Mr Sonowal said.
''The police is for the cause of the nation and for the people and they must prove it by their diligence and sincerity'', he added.
He lauded the state police for its remarkable performance in upholding peace, harmony and secure environment in the state.
Measures are also being taken to develop the police force with advanced science and technology and improving its communication network, the Chief Minister added.