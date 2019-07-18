2 UP Policemen, Escorting Prisoners, Killed In Shootout

Two constables, escorting undertrial prisoners to Moradabad, were shot dead by heavily armed criminals

Two policemen were killed Wednesday in Sambhal district as unidentified assailants opened fire at a jail van and helped three undertrials escape from the custody.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said two constables, escorting undertrial prisoners to Moradabad, were shot dead by heavily armed criminals in an audacious attack on the police team.

The incident took place at Dhannumal crossing near Banither village in the district when a police van returning with 24 under trial prisoners to Moradabad after hearings in a Chandausi court was attacked by some people, said a top police official.

The constables were identified as Harendra and Brijpal.

Attempts are on to arrest the culprits, the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed "deepest condolences" on the death of the two policemen.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the next of kin of the constables, apart from government service for a dependent family member and "extraordinary pensions" to wives of the two constables, an official spokesman said.

