"Next Time Will Shoot In Chest": UP Top Cop Warns Thief After Encounter. Video Viral

The video of a district top cop in Uttar Pradesh threatening to shoot a thief in his chest has gone viral. Shaukeen was arrested a week ago for stealing bells from a temple in Sambhal. Stopped by cops on an October night, he and his associate opened fire at them. The encounter ended with his aide managing to escape, leaving behind Shaukeen with a bullet injury to his leg.

He was being treated at the district hospital, where he was visited by Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi. Sambhal Police shared an image of Mr Vishnoi speaking to the accused on a stretcher and said that the top cop asked about the health of the accused.

During his interrogation, a video of which has gone viral, the accused held his ears before the officer and apologized.

The top cop warned Shaukeen that if he steals again, they will shoot him in his chest, not in the leg. He asked him a second time where he would be shot and he replied, "I will be shot in the chest."

Shaukeen - a resident of Badaun - has confessed to stealing from over a dozen temples. He has been jailed several times, the SP told reporters. The accused also told the cops that he used to target only temples and steal from the donation box.

His associate who managed to escape the cops has been identified as Shahrukh and a hunt is on to arrest him.