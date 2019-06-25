Runaway Bride Found Living With Lesbian Partner In Haryana

Couple were set free and allowed to go wherever they want, police said (Representational)

A girl in Rajasthan who went missing 23 days after her marriage was traced living with her lesbian partner in Haryana, the police said today.

After a complaint from her husband, who lives in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, the police traced the bride to Manesar in Haryana on Monday.

She had left her husband's house on June 1 to live with her female partner, a national champion. They were in a relationship since the last four years.

The two women were taken into custody and produced before a magistrate where they argued that they being adults had the right to remain with the partner of their choice. The runaway bride also said she was forced into the marriage.

The couple were set free and allowed to go wherever they want, police officials told news agency IANS.

