Rs 38 Lakh Robbed From ATM Even As Police Stood Nearby, 5 Cops Suspended

Around Rs 38 lakh was robbed from an ATM even though a police response vehicle (PRV) was 200 metres away from the spot of the incident

Cities | | Updated: February 11, 2019 08:15 IST
Inspector Durgesh Kumar and four constables deployed at PRV have been suspended (Representational)


Mathura: 

Five police personnel, including an inspector of a local police station, have been suspended for dereliction of duty following an ATM burglary four days ago, an official said.

On the night of February 5, around Rs 38 lakh was robbed from an ATM on the outskirts of Chhata town even though a police response vehicle (PRV) was 200 metres away from the spot of the incident, senior police official Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said.

He said, "Durgesh Kumar Inspector of Kotwali Chhata and four constables deployed at PRV have been suspended."

