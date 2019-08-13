Robbers Use Drill Machines To Break Into Haryana Bank, Escape With Jewels

The robbers used a drill machine to cut the roof of the strong room and enter inside bank.

A gang of robbers entered the strong room of a Haryana bank and looted jewellery by breaking in six lockers, reported news agency ANI.

The robbery took place in Punjab and Sind bank of Panipat on Sunday.

The bank, located on the ground floor of a gurdwara complex, was accessed by the robbers from the first floor where a school has been built. The school's classroom was reportedly under-construction and the robbers, well-versed with the layout of the bank, took advantage of that to gain access. They used a drill machine to cut the roof of the strong room and enter inside the bank.

The authorities are yet to quantify the loss, however, eyewitnesses claim the men have robbed jewellery worth crores from the lockers.

Police said that of the 180 lockers in the strong room of the bank, six were targeted.

Six teams have been made to catch the robbers, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.