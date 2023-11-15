Retired UP Engineer, 82, Joins College To Fulfil Dream Of Becoming Musician

"My dream of becoming a musician is still young," said Jagdish Sharma (Representational)

After a decades-long career as an engineer, 82-year-old Jagdish Prasad Sharma's love for music has taken him back to college.

Jagdish Sharma has enrolled in Murali Manohar Town Degree College here to fulfil his dream of becoming a musician. He is pursuing PhD in music.

"I was interested in music since childhood but due to life's circumstances, I could not make a career in this field," Jagdish Sharma told PTI on Wednesday.

He said he was also inclined towards engineering and did a diploma in mechanical engineering from Government Polytechnic College in Lucknow.

After completing his diploma, he started working as a junior engineer in the Uttar Pradesh government's irrigation department.

On his decision to return to college, Jagdish Sharma said, "Hobbies should always remain alive because they inspire us to live. Even though I am old, my dream of becoming a musician is still young." Arvind Upadhyay, music professor at Murali Manohar Town Degree College, praised Jagdish Sharma's enthusiasm.

Arvind Upadhyay said Jagdish Sharma is learning music diligently and his student inspires him.

