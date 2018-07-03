Woman Raped In Rajkot, Accused Record The Crime

The incident took place on June 30, while an FIR was lodged on Sunday (Representational)

A group of seven men allegedly kidnapped a woman after thrashing her boyfriend. While one of them raped her, the others filmed the act to blackmail her in Rajkot district, the police said today.

Seven people abducted a woman after assaulting her boyfriend in Jetpur town of Rajkot district, the police said.

They took the woman, who is in her early 20s, to a nearby hotel, where one of them, identified as Brijrajsinh Jhala, raped her, while his accomplices filmed the act to blackmail her, police said.

The incident took place on June 30, while an FIR was lodged yesterday, a police official said, adding no one has been arrested so far.

Another rape case was reported from Patan district in North Gujarat, where a woman was allegedly raped in a moving car by an acquaintance.

The police said the accused is an acquaintance who is a lawyer by profession, they said.

The victim had been consulting the lawyer on divorce.

Last evening, when she was on way to a shrine, the accused approached her in a car and offered her lift.

The woman sat in the car which was being driven by another person who was not known to her, the police said.

Instead of dropping her to the place where she was headed, the car went to another direction even as she was allegedly raped by the accused, identified only as Pankaj, in the vehicle, they said.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC for abduction, rape and criminal intimidation, the police said, adding no arrest has been made so far.