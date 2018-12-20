Rajkot Cops Announce Rs 50,000 For Information On Child's Severed Head

Police also sifting through missing children data to get clue to the child's identity (Representational)

The Rajkot police in Gujarat announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday for information about the severed head of an unidentified child found near the Aji river in the district.

The child is estimated to be in the age group of 5-12 years.

The head was found near Bhagvati Para on Tuesday, while the remaining body is still missing.

"We have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anybody who gives us information regarding the severed head," said inspector R S Thakar of Rajkot B-division police station.

The police were also investigating if the gruesome killing had anything to do with 'black magic' ritual, he said.

"We have sent the head for examination to forensic experts who will first determine if it was a boy or a girl," inspector Mr Thakar said.

The police were also sifting through missing children data to get a clue as to the child's identity, he said.