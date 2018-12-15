Rajasthan's Mount Abu Shivers As Temperature Dips Below Freezing Point

Mount Abu is a popular hill station in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

Rajasthan's hill destination Mount Abu recorded minimum temperature below freezing point on Friday night, a weather official said.

The weather is Rajasthan is likely to remain dry. Temperature at night is likely to hover around 4 degree Celsius or less, accompanied with ground frost at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Sikar was 3 Degrees Celsius and Bhilwara was 3.5 degree Celsius. In Sri Ganganagar the minimum temperature was at 6.6 degrees, in Bikaner-7 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degree Celsius in Alwar.

On Saturday, minimum day temperature was recorded at 3.5 degree Celsius in Churu followed by 5.4 degree Celsius in Pilani and 5.5 degree Celsius in Dabok, the weather office said.