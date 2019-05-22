Rajasthan Sarpanch's Husband Shot While Mediating Marriage Dispute: Cops

Santosh Sharma was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. (FILE PHOTO)

A village sarpanch's husband was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday when he was mediating in a marriage dispute in Rajakheda of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said.

Baby Sharma's husband Santosh Sharma, 50, along with other villagers, had gone to mediate in a marriage dispute at one Devendra Sharma's residence, senior cop Ajay Singh said.

During mediation, Devendra Sharma's son Raghvendra Sharma shot at Santosh Sharma, the police officer said.

Santosh Sharma was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the cop said, adding four people, including Raghvendra Sharma, have been charged in connection with the incident.

