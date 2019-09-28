Rajasthan Man Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Police said a medical examination of the girl has been done and further investigation is on. (File photo)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Saturday.

Pragat Singh, a resident of Makkasar area of the district, on Thursday asked her younger daughter to go out and then took her elder daughter in a room where he beat her and raped her, Mahila Thana police said.

The girl filed a complaint against her father on Friday following which he was arrested. A case was registered against the accused man under Indian Penal Code section 376 and sections of the POCSO Act, the police said.

A medical examination of the girl has been done and further investigation is on, they said.

