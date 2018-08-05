Rajasthan Farmer Allegedly Kills Self As Bank Serves Land Auction Notice

Mangalram Meghwal was found hanging from the ceiling fan (Representational)

Depressed over mounting debts, a 36-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, the police said on Sunday.

Mangalram Meghwal was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence, they added.

His family members alleged that Mr Meghwal had taken the extreme step due to mounting debts, SHO Chitawa police station Dharampal Meena said.

Mr Meghwal had taken a loan from a bank in Badalwas but it turned Non Performing Asset (NPA) following which he was issued a land auction notice. This made him depressed, his family said.

"We are verifying the statements of the family members and investigating the reason behind the suicide. We will act appropriately in the matter," Meena said.

Mr Meghwal's body was handed over to his family after post mortem, the officer said.