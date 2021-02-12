Six-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Rajasthan: Police

The incident took place at 12:30 pm on Thursday, police said (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Kathoomar police station area in Alwar district on Thursday, said Tejaswini Gautam, Alwar Superintendent of police.

The police said that the minor's medical examination is underway and the accused has been detained.

The incident took place at 12:30 pm on Thursday when the minor was playing in the courtyard of her house, the police said.

On receiving the information, the villagers and police reached the spot and the girl was brought to Kathumar Hospital for treatment.

"An FIR has been registered against Ravi (21) in the matter," she added.

Deputy Superintendent of police Laxmangarh is at the site to probe.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.