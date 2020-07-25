13-Year-Old Gangraped By School Manager, Teachers In Rajasthan: Police

Apart from the school staff, some villagers have also been named in the FIR. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her school manager, teachers and others in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

An FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered at Narayanpur Police Station under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC on Friday.

The family of the girl alleged that the private school's manager, teachers and others had been raping her for one year.

Apart from the school staff, some villagers have also been named in the FIR.

"The investigation in the case is going on. No arrest has been made so far," the police added.