Ex-Chhattisgarh Municipal Official Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman

Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: A former employee accused an official of raping her (Representational)

A 24-year-old former employee of Kharsia municipal council in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district has accused an official of raping her under the pretext of marriage, after which he was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The 25-year-old accused, a Revenue Inspector, allegedly established physical relationship with the woman since she was working as a contractual employee in the municipal council, around six months ago, on the promise of marriage, he said quoting the complaint.

The woman approached the police on Friday after the official allegedly forced himself on her at his official residence in Kharsia on October 10 and refused to marry her, the police official said.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.