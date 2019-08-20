Python Gets Trapped In Truck In Agra, Rescued: Police

The reptile was later rescued by a team of local NGO Wildlife SOS. (Representational)

A truck driver in Agra saw a seven-foot long python crawling up the front wheel of his vehicle, and screamed for help, the police said.

He then immediately informed the police who got in touch with the specialists at an animal rescue centre run by an NGO.

The reptile was later rescued by a team of local NGO Wildlife SOS in the Jeoni Mandi area along the Yamuna river. It was later released into its natural habitat.

In a bid to climb up the vehicle, the python got intricately trapped in the chassis panel frames of the truck.

Baiju Raj MV, Director, conservation projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "The sheer size of the python made the rescue operation more challenging. Our team had to be very careful while removing the chassis as we wanted to avoid hurting the python during the extraction."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.