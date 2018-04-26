Puducherry Teacher Gets 10-Year Rigourous Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing Minor

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S Sivakadatcham handed out the sentence to Sivanesan working in a government high school at Surakudi in the district on Wednesday.
He pronounced the verdict and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sivanesan.
Hailing from Puducherry, the teacher assaulted the Class 6 girl during the lunch break on August 4, 2016, when she had visited him in the staff room to get her notebook corrected, according to the prosecution.
After abusing her, Sivanesan threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone, they added.
On a complaint, Tirunallar police arrested Sivanesan.