Professor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Student In Madhya Pradesh

Share EMAIL PRINT The victim approached police after he began frequently demanding sexual favours. (Representational) Harda, Madhya Pradesh: A 48-year-old professor of a government polytechnic college in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student, police said today.



"Ganesh Dave, a government polytechnic college professor in Harda was arrested on Friday after a 17-year-old student filed a complaint of rape," said Harda additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hemlata Kureel.



The official said that Dave had been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The ASP said that the professor allegedly lured the girl, a student of Class XI, on the pretext of imparting lessons and financing her higher education.



The victim approached police after the professor began frequently demanding sexual favours, Mr Kureel informed.



Police said that investigations into how the girl and the professor, who also runs a dance class, came in contact were underway.



