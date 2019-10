Probe Ordered After Video Shows Man Dancing With Two Guns In Haridwar

In the viral video, a man can be seen dancing on a Hindi song while carrying two guns.

A video of a man dancing with two guns in his hand has gone viral following which police has ordered an investigation to ascertain facts about the same.

In the viral video, a man can be seen dancing on a Hindi song while carrying two guns. The short video seems to have been shot inside a house, however the date or location of the same remain uncertain at the moment.

Sharing details of the same, Circle officer (CO) Abhay Singh said, "We will investigate the video to find who this person is and when this incident took place. Action will be taken and the person will be arrested based on facts. We will also check if the video is from Haridwar or outside".

In July this year, BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion had landed in a controversy after a video showing him dancing to a Bollywood number brandishing guns in both his hands hand went viral. Later license of his three weapons were suspended after an enquiry. He was later expelled from the party.

